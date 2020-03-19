Previous
Social Distancing (ICM) by granagringa
141 / 365

Social Distancing (ICM)

The trees looked to me to be at least 6-feet (2 meters) apart.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Great abstracted ICM.
March 25th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lol! Nice job with ICM
March 25th, 2020  
