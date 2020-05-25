Previous
Next
Mannequin Light Study - fill light by granagringa
179 / 365

Mannequin Light Study - fill light

As I still work through Emma Davies' course
"A Year With Your Camera" and her unit on light...this assignment was to use a reflector and add fill light. All camera settings were the same in both images. Window light only in the first image and a silver reflector used to add fill in the second image. And ever challenging trying to figure new "poses" for mannequin man. (not part of ED's tasks...just my own challenge to add to this.)
These notes are a review for me as well as an explanation...so sorry if I'm boring you...and, always, thanks for dropping in and commenting on my journey here.
Oh, also my 1st PS collage...a whole other journey...thank goodness for youtube!!! LOL!
25th May 2020

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
