Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
180 / 365
Petal, Backlit
For the black & white challenge - backlighting.
A petal fell onto the table from the dying flower. Lamplight above the table illuminated it. Pick up petal, place it against lampshade, voila, backlighting.
My experience level...not new to this, nor a master...intermediate...certainly lots more to learn.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43503/add-drama-to-your-b-and-w-photo-challenge-beginners-and-pros
26th May 2020
26th May 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
1147
photos
90
followers
106
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
26th May 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
backlit
,
close-up
,
flower-petal
,
bw-53
summerfield
ace
aces!
May 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close