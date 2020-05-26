Previous
Petal, Backlit by granagringa
180 / 365

Petal, Backlit

For the black & white challenge - backlighting.
A petal fell onto the table from the dying flower. Lamplight above the table illuminated it. Pick up petal, place it against lampshade, voila, backlighting.
My experience level...not new to this, nor a master...intermediate...certainly lots more to learn.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Granagringa

May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
May 26th, 2020  
