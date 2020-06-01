Previous
Hydrangeas by granagringa
9 / 365

Hydrangeas

Or at least I think these are hydrangeas...feel free to correct me. I took this as another potential background shot for the colors. I like these bird's-eye view, fill-the-frame images. It's not how I usually look at things.
Thanks for the visit.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Granagringa

My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Photo Details

