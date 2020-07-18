Sign up
25 / 365
Flower Macro Balcony Series (1)
Another from a few months ago...just catching up and trying to go through and organize files..what some would call "work flow" but I seem to call chaos.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1168
photos
95
followers
109
following
6% complete
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Views
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th May 2020 11:17am
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
round
,
sooc
,
full-frame
