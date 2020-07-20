Previous
Duck, Sillouette by granagringa
27 / 365

Duck, Sillouette

Wish I could find my Willamette Valley (Oregon) bird identification book; must have loaned it to someone....did lighter exposures for identifying purposes, but liked the look of this one for photography purposes. Hope you like it.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Kerri Michaels
very cool
very cool
July 21st, 2020  
Julie Duncan
Cute!
Cute!
July 21st, 2020  
