Previous
Next
River Graphic - Color by granagringa
34 / 365

River Graphic - Color

Thanks for the comments and favs on yesterday's posting....Same shot today that I posted yesterday, but this one with the original colors....Preferences? Would love to hear what you think about this versus the black & white version.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise