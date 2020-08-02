Sign up
Caught by the Sprinker
My walks in the park seem to be the same time the sprinkler system is going...so if I can avoid getting drenched, i get to play with the drops and spray.
2nd August 2020
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Tags
park
,
sprinklers
,
hose
,
path
,
water-drops
,
walkers
,
water-spray
