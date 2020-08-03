Sign up
River Flora
On my morning walks, I'm trying to see landscape/riverscape as abstract.
Thanks always for looking, commenting, just saying hi!
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1183
photos
98
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st August 2020 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
river
,
abstract
,
bird's-eye-view
,
bw-55
