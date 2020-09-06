Previous
Peering into the Office by granagringa
51 / 365

Peering into the Office

This is one of the few building I pass on the way to the river during my morning walks. This is from a few months ago but at least still this summer. I played with some cropping and converting to black & white and contrast.
