Peering into the Office
This is one of the few building I pass on the way to the river during my morning walks. This is from a few months ago but at least still this summer. I played with some cropping and converting to black & white and contrast.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1194
photos
96
followers
109
following
Tags
b&w
,
office
,
windows
,
architecture
,
interiors
