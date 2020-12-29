Photoelasticity Abstract 1

The newest technique challenge is "photoelasticity" - shooting a plastic object using a polarizer when the object is placed in front of a polarized light. The biggest challenge for me was figuring out how to get the white screen for my laptop - and then with the magic of google and enough videos I learned that the easiest way it (at least on windows 10) is to open "notepad" and make it full screen size. Perfect. I happened to have extension tubes on my lens from doing a macro shot and just left them on.