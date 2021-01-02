Sign up
122 / 365
Photoelasticity Abstract 4
I am having so much fun with this...hope not to be boring you entirely...I'm finding this more interesting when I go macro.
Thanks for stopping by, for commenting, for visiting, be being there!
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1265
photos
99
followers
108
following
33% complete
View this month »
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
5
365 Year 5
ILCE-6000
2nd January 2021 12:04pm
macro
abstract
photoelasticity
technique-111-photoelasticity
