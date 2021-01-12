Sign up
Previous
Next
129 / 365
Photoelasticity - Utensils
So I'm back to these photoelasticity images...trying to be creative with the plastics I have around and the small laptop screen for the polarized lights. such good rainy day fun.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
1
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
2
1
1
365 Year 5
ILCE-6000
12th January 2021 2:00pm
Tags
plastic
,
tableware
,
iridescence
,
photoelasticity
,
technique-111-photoelasticity
,
plastic-utensils
Peter Dulis
ace
Very creative
January 13th, 2021
