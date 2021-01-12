Previous
Photoelasticity - Utensils by granagringa
129 / 365

Photoelasticity - Utensils

So I'm back to these photoelasticity images...trying to be creative with the plastics I have around and the small laptop screen for the polarized lights. such good rainy day fun.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Very creative
January 13th, 2021  
