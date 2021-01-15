Previous
Next
Photoelasticity - Simplicity by granagringa
132 / 365

Photoelasticity - Simplicity

Ok, I'm officially being ridiculous with this...but it's just so easy to set up and play for a little while.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise