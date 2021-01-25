Previous
Thank You Card by granagringa
138 / 365

Thank You Card

A neighbor gifted us with a pot of Primlet Mix...Primula acaulis the card says. This is the image of them I used for the thank you card. (The flower measures about 1/2" or 1.3 cm across at its widest point. )
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Granagringa

