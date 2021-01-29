Sign up
Hanging Around
Odd time of year to be power-washing the building...winter, rain and snow....
a bit of sky replacement thanks to PS, original was light gray sky.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Views
3
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
29th January 2021 1:12pm
