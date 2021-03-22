Previous
Next
Shadow - fence by granagringa
167 / 365

Shadow - fence

Just some lines and some contrast, a bit of a curve, I don't know...but something about it appeals to me.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool curved shadows and lines!
March 26th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
It's got such nice lines. I would be very interested to know if you liked it more or less if it was flipped horizontally so that the rising curve read from right to left? If you get a chance... Cheers Rob
March 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise