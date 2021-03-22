Sign up
Shadow - fence
Just some lines and some contrast, a bit of a curve, I don't know...but something about it appeals to me.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1311
photos
103
followers
111
following
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th March 2021 3:59pm
b&w
,
shadow
,
shadows
,
abstract
,
black&white
,
graphic
,
geometric
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool curved shadows and lines!
March 26th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
It's got such nice lines. I would be very interested to know if you liked it more or less if it was flipped horizontally so that the rising curve read from right to left? If you get a chance... Cheers Rob
March 26th, 2021
