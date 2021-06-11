Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
199 / 365
Puddles
It's been very dry here, which is unusual for the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. We're finally getting rain!
Thanks always for your views, comments, favs, critiques!
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1342
photos
104
followers
113
following
54% complete
View this month »
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
11th June 2021 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black&white
,
puddles
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great pov
June 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close