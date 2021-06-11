Previous
Next
Puddles by granagringa
199 / 365

Puddles

It's been very dry here, which is unusual for the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. We're finally getting rain!
Thanks always for your views, comments, favs, critiques!
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Great pov
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise