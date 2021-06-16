Sign up
9 / 365
Reaching In, Siletz Bay
Breaking the pattern of green and greenery.
Morning walk along Siletz Bay on the Oregon Coast.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1359
photos
101
followers
113
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th June 2021 7:22am
CristinaL
ace
Textures forever! Fav
August 1st, 2021
