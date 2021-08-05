Sign up
Discuss
27 / 365
Imagining Life in the 19th Century
Another image of the Bush Mansion and its lush gardens. It was so nice to be in the shade and gardens on a very hot day.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Tags
flowers
,
wide-angle
,
century
,
estate
,
19th
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Shot from a beautiful perspective
August 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Pretty colors and nice view!
August 6th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome capture of the color. Love the comp.
August 6th, 2021
