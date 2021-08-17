Previous
Thru a Glass Lightly by granagringa
32 / 365

Thru a Glass Lightly

Some play time with a glass, some water, some flowers and the camera. (better on black)
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Helen Jane ace
Looks like you got the paint pots out and are ready to create a masterpiece in watercolour. Great colour play!
August 20th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
Great fun, love this.
August 20th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
It's such a colourful, organic result! So nice. )
August 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful!
August 20th, 2021  
