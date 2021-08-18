Sign up
Previous
Next
33 / 365
Thru a Glass Brightly
Another in the "series"...using a textured drinking glass half filled with water as a filter.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
1
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1367
photos
101
followers
112
following
9% complete
View this month »
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
16th August 2021 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
sooc
,
impressionism
,
multicolor
,
abstractaug21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Love the colors and shapes!
August 22nd, 2021
