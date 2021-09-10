Previous
Rocks of Pringle Creek by granagringa
Rocks of Pringle Creek

Thank goodness for the challenges here on 365 - they get me going again when I have totally lost all inspiration. That and the fact that we finally had a cloudy day that wasn't too darn hot for me to go out!
Granagringa

June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Beautiful!
Beautiful!
September 11th, 2021  
Granagringa ace
@marlboromaam thank you...so nice that you said so!
September 12th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
Beautiful image. The long exposure works really well.
September 12th, 2021  
