41 / 365
Lock and Cords, Round and Straight
Not much to say here; I do a lot of sitting on our balcony these days and at times amuse myself by finding something I just haven't seen before in quite the same way.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
View this month »
41
Tags
door
shadow
lines
design
lock
black&white
shapes
graphic
eotb
eotb-136
Shutterbug
ace
The photographer’s eye does that. Interesting with the circle and lines. Like the choice of b&w.
September 13th, 2021
