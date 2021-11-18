Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
70 / 365
Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy, Hang On
Hang on and enjoy autumn while it lasts (for those in the Northern Hemisphere).Thanks always for visiting and letting me know you stopped by.
Taken during last week's photo walk.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1405
photos
100
followers
115
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th November 2021 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
leaf
,
fence
,
autumn
,
autumn-leaves
,
frame-within-frame
,
sixws-124
,
songtitle-80
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture...great focus, dof, colors
November 21st, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nicely composed and good use of dof
November 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close