The Key by granagringa
The Key

"Although he may not be the man
Some girls think of as handsome
To my heart he carries the key"...lyrics from the song "Someone To Watch Over Me"
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Peter Dulis ace
So nice
April 10th, 2022  
