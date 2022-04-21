Previous
Looking at Bldg B by granagringa
Looking at Bldg B

Another image of Salem Hospital; this one taken from one of the bridges that connect the hospital's bulidings.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Granagringa

My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice abstract
April 25th, 2022  
Annie D ace
it looks so similar to one I posted yesterday - how weird hahaha
April 25th, 2022  
