Previous
Next
Vase &; Pitcher Silhouette by granagringa
154 / 365

Vase &; Pitcher Silhouette

Shapes against the gray sky...not sure when the sky won't be gray here in Oregon!
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise