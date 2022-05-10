Previous
madelinemay22webinar by granagringa
162 / 365

madelinemay22webinar

The webinar objective: shoot a backlit portrait with well exposed face; no fill light or reflector and blow out the background.
No models available and lots of rain, so had to resort to self-portrait against the window.
10th May 2022

Granagringa

June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful selfie...Well done...
May 10th, 2022  
