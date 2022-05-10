Sign up
162 / 365
madelinemay22webinar
The webinar objective: shoot a backlit portrait with well exposed face; no fill light or reflector and blow out the background.
No models available and lots of rain, so had to resort to self-portrait against the window.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
1
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1496
photos
99
followers
104
following
44% complete
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th May 2022 2:44pm
self-portrait
,
woman
,
back-light
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful selfie...Well done...
May 10th, 2022
