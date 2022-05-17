Sign up
Previous
Next
169 / 365
Looking Into the Lobby
Trying to catch up....another shot from the courtyard into the building I live in. What genre of photography does this fit into? architecture? interior design?
17th May 2022
17th May 22
5
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th May 2022 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
building
,
interior
Walks @ 7
ace
Has a 50's vibe for me and I say architecture. Cool lighting too
May 29th, 2022
Granagringa
ace
@joysabin
ty... you're invited to see the real thing!!!
May 29th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
Excellent composition
May 29th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
May 30th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Could be either or how about part of a sales brochure. Very nice comp and lighting.
May 30th, 2022
