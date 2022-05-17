Previous
Looking Into the Lobby by granagringa
Looking Into the Lobby

Trying to catch up....another shot from the courtyard into the building I live in. What genre of photography does this fit into? architecture? interior design?
Granagringa

My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Walks @ 7 ace
Has a 50's vibe for me and I say architecture. Cool lighting too
May 29th, 2022  
Granagringa ace
@joysabin ty... you're invited to see the real thing!!!
May 29th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
Excellent composition
May 29th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
May 30th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Could be either or how about part of a sales brochure. Very nice comp and lighting.
May 30th, 2022  
