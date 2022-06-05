Previous
Portland Floral 1 by granagringa
I took a ride to Portland today, about an hour away from Salem, where I live, and wondering around a lovely neighborhood, found this. Even with my little, unsophisticated phone camera (no, not an Iphone), i could do this. Inspired by the current macro challenge https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46659/new-macro-challenge-:-macro-photography-in-the-outdoors
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Danette Thompson ace
Beautifully artistic
June 10th, 2022  
Granagringa ace
@danette Thanks, Danette, I really appreciate it; means a lot!
June 10th, 2022  
