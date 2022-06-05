Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
7 / 365
Portland Floral 1
I took a ride to Portland today, about an hour away from Salem, where I live, and wondering around a lovely neighborhood, found this. Even with my little, unsophisticated phone camera (no, not an Iphone), i could do this. Inspired by the current macro challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46659/new-macro-challenge-:-macro-photography-in-the-outdoors
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1514
photos
100
followers
105
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
SM-A102U
Taken
6th June 2022 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
macro-outdoors
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautifully artistic
June 10th, 2022
Granagringa
ace
@danette
Thanks, Danette, I really appreciate it; means a lot!
June 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close