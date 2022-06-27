Sign up
16 / 365
Cup, Saucer, Spoon + three
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
2
0
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th June 2022 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
Nice still life, presentation
June 27th, 2022
Larry Steager
Very nice composition.
June 28th, 2022
