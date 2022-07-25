Sign up
25 / 365
Orange Cushion
Just trying to shoot something...most of what I've been shooting is boring to me; this one a bit less so.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
3
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1531
photos
100
followers
105
following
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
25th July 2022 6:26am
chair
,
shadow
,
orange
,
pattern
,
balance
gloria jones
ace
Love the light and long shadow
July 29th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well spotted and captured!
July 29th, 2022
Helen Jane
ace
great impact with this. Love the shadow and flash of colour.
July 29th, 2022
