Previous
Next
Orange Cushion by granagringa
25 / 365

Orange Cushion

Just trying to shoot something...most of what I've been shooting is boring to me; this one a bit less so.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love the light and long shadow
July 29th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well spotted and captured!
July 29th, 2022  
Helen Jane ace
great impact with this. Love the shadow and flash of colour.
July 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise