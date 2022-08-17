Sign up
Previous
Next
32 / 365
Row, Row, Row Your Boat....
Another from one of the early morning walks to the river this week...Wow, thanks so much for the kudos on yesterdays post...I'm honored.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1538
photos
101
followers
106
following
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
3
1
365 Year 7
ILCE-6000
13th August 2022 7:17am
Tags
reflection
,
boats
,
river
,
boating
,
kayaks
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot , it looks so peaceful!
August 17th, 2022
