Brunch at the Stay-Inn

When covid quarantine started we "renamed" our apartment and started calling it the "Stay-Inn" - it made it feel better than just saying we were stuck at home. We've had guests a few times during the past couple of years and this week cousins from Chicago came to visit the Pacific Coast and us. Thus, Sunday brunch at the "inn". BTW, the nut dishes are the silver-plated ashtrays that my father used in the 1950s and 1960s and the other dishes are "corn-on-the-cob" plates that my mother used during summers in those decades.