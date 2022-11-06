Previous
Rainy Autumn Night in Oregon by granagringa
63 / 365

Rainy Autumn Night in Oregon

Through the windshield; it's been raining incessantly for weeks, well, not quite incessantly, but almost!
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Granagringa

@granagringa
My name is Madeline and I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.


Shutterbug ace
I sure wish you could send some of that water this way. Love the abstract look of this.
November 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
There is such great movement in this one.
November 8th, 2022  
