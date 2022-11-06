Sign up
63 / 365
Rainy Autumn Night in Oregon
Through the windshield; it's been raining incessantly for weeks, well, not quite incessantly, but almost!
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
3
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1570
photos
96
followers
103
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments: 3
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
6th November 2022 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
abstract
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
raindrops
,
blue-hour
,
autumn-colors
Shutterbug
ace
I sure wish you could send some of that water this way. Love the abstract look of this.
November 8th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
There is such great movement in this one.
November 8th, 2022
