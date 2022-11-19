Previous
Duplication Prohibited

The theme at The Darkroom is minimal mundane image. I started shooting my keys but this is a bit too much, I think, to consider minimal, although it certainly ticks the mundane box. I've tagged it anyway.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Shutterbug ace
It’s probably on the edge of minimal but there is a lot of negative space, so I think it counts. Of course here, it is if you say it is. I like the shadows.
November 19th, 2022  
