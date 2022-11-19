Duplication Prohibited

Sign up
69 / 365
The theme at The Darkroom is minimal mundane image. I started shooting my keys but this is a bit too much, I think, to consider minimal, although it certainly ticks the mundane box. I've tagged it anyway.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1576
photos
96
followers
105
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th November 2022 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
key
,
black&white
,
mundane
,
natural-light
,
eotb
,
darkroom-minmun
Shutterbug
ace
It’s probably on the edge of minimal but there is a lot of negative space, so I think it counts. Of course here, it is if you say it is. I like the shadows.
November 19th, 2022
