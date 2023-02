Last day of Flash-of-Red February and a well deserved (she said to herself) cup of tea...(actually just hot water with lemon as I am not a tea drinker). I am much more an in-camera with some tweeks in post type of person, with a rare foray into filters, and now, voila, an inversion! Wild & Crazy!!! Thanks for all who encouraged me to make it through this month. And to Ann H. LeFevre @olivetreeann for taking care of all of us through the month!