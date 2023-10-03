Sign up
41 / 365
Dog Trot
Taken with the idea of converting this to black & white for the current challenge "b&w in-motion". And that one is posted on October 4th. I think the color one works better for this so decided to post both. Thanks for your views and you input!
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1698
photos
93
followers
102
following
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Views
3
365 Year 8 & beyond
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
4th October 2023 12:48pm
Tags
dog
,
motion
,
running
,
runner
