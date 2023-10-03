Previous
Next
Dog Trot by granagringa
41 / 365

Dog Trot

Taken with the idea of converting this to black & white for the current challenge "b&w in-motion". And that one is posted on October 4th. I think the color one works better for this so decided to post both. Thanks for your views and you input!
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise