Mist on the Far Bank of the River by granagringa
Mist on the Far Bank of the River

Mist on the river...mist on the far bank. New views for me. Glad to share them with you.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
17% complete

John Falconer ace
Great shot. Captured beautifully.
November 26th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
That’s very cool
November 26th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
wild
November 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Very atmospheric.
November 26th, 2023  
