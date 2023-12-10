Previous
Mesmerizing by granagringa
75 / 365

Mesmerizing

At this aquarium the lights in the tank of the jellyfish continually changes. The lights and jellies just are absolutely mesmerizing, at least for me.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Granagringa

