119 / 365
Bradley Creek Salt Marsh
We ventured out to a public gardens that abut this salt creek and marsh...you can see the oyster shells that are used to create a substrate. I think the bird is an adult snowy egret.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1775
photos
100
followers
100
following
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
4th May 2024 8:42am
Tags
water
,
bird
,
egret
,
marsh
,
seascape
gloria jones
ace
Super pov
May 11th, 2024
