9 / 365
The Wheels on the Bike Go 'Round & 'Round
Something about this appeals to me...that's about all I can say about it.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1788
photos
99
followers
100
following
2% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
24th June 2024 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
shadows
bicycle
wheels
shapes
monotone
minimal
bird's-eye-view
Rob Z
It's such an interesting composition with the empty space where the objects should be. It makes your eye go searching. :)
July 2nd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
I like it too! Almost abstract. I wonder what it would look like in b&w?
July 2nd, 2024
