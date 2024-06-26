Previous
The Wheels on the Bike Go 'Round & 'Round by granagringa
9 / 365

The Wheels on the Bike Go 'Round & 'Round

Something about this appeals to me...that's about all I can say about it.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
It's such an interesting composition with the empty space where the objects should be. It makes your eye go searching. :)
July 2nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like it too! Almost abstract. I wonder what it would look like in b&w?
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise