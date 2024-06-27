Sign up
10 / 365
Tryptych-ish
We took a 4-hour scenic / ecotour of the Cape Fear River and the Black River in southeastern North Carolina...some of it was just down time. Thanks always for your visits and comments. I'm trying to catch up with posting and comments...
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
3
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Tags
portrait
,
window
,
blue
,
pattern
,
candid
,
rule-of-thirds
,
side-light
,
boad
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. It is hard to get a month worth of half and half and you found a triptych.
July 3rd, 2024
bkb in the city
Hope you enjoyed yourself
July 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a super catch- not easy to get three sections like that.
July 3rd, 2024
