Thanks to @helstor365 for posting "nothing to photograph" on the discussion site https://365project.org/discuss/articles/49460/nothing-to-photograph? I decided to take a closer look around. As I haven't been getting out and about much, looking off the balcony of our apartment seemed like the right way to go...(and shoot something other than the wonderful sunsets that I am so priviledged to see). This is a graphic of the path along the marina. Taken looking from a bird's-eye-view.