13 / 365
Fire-Flower
In Japan what we call fireworks are called fire flowers.
All I did for this shot was set the point & shoot camera to its fireworks setting, pointed to the fireworks and pressed the shutter button. I give all credit to the camera!
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1793
photos
99
followers
100
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
4th July 2024 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
contrast
,
rule-of-thirds
,
negative-space
,
july-4th
,
fifeworks
