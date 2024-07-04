Previous
Next
Fire-Flower by granagringa
13 / 365

Fire-Flower

In Japan what we call fireworks are called fire flowers.
All I did for this shot was set the point & shoot camera to its fireworks setting, pointed to the fireworks and pressed the shutter button. I give all credit to the camera!
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise