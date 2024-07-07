Sign up
15 / 365
Riverwalk Strolling
More from the balcony; playing with long exposure and then desaturation in PS. Experimenting and playing. Thank you all for your good words and visits!
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1794
photos
99
followers
100
following
4% complete
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Views
3
Album
365 Year 9
Tags
night
,
b&w
,
blur
,
street
,
shadows
,
people
,
city
,
long-exposure
,
urban
,
grain
,
desaturated
