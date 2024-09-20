Sign up
40 / 365
40 / 365
Black Capped Night Heron at Airlie Gardens
I've started going on bird walks since I moved here to Wilmington, NC, USA. It's a nice way to motivate myself to get out in the mornings.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1819
photos
96
followers
95
following
10% complete
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Views
2
2
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
20th September 2024 2:24pm
Tags
bird
,
landscape
,
lake
,
gardens
,
heron
