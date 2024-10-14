Previous
The Henrietta's Evening Sail by granagringa
44 / 365

The Henrietta's Evening Sail

A 2-second exposure ... another in my "opus" of long exposures. This is a tour boat that passes a few times each day. I thought this would have even more of a blur. I pulled out color in ps using selective color.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Granagringa

@granagringa
