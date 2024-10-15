Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Magenta Ray
Ok, my western facing view has taken over my life! or at least a large part of my photographic life. Thanks for viewing and visiting.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1824
photos
96
followers
95
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
15th October 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
magenta
,
light-beam
,
sun-ray
,
western-sky
